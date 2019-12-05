Proposal to set up three central universities for Sanskrit cleared

After their conversion, Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan will be known as Central Sanskrit University, SLBSRSV will become Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University and RSV will be National Sanskrit University. After their conversion, Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan will be known as Central Sanskrit University, SLBSRSV will become Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University and RSV will be National Sanskrit University.

THE UNION Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to convert the Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan and Lal Bahadur Shastri Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeetha (LBSRSV) in Delhi and the Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeetha (RSV) in Tirupati into Central universities.

The government is expected to bring the Central Sanskrit University Bill during the ongoing winter session of Parliament. If and when the Bill is passed, the three deemed-to-be universities will be the country’s first Central universities for Sanskrit. Currently, there are Central universities for Hindi, English and Urdu each.

According to ministry sources, the proposal has been justified on a few grounds. First, that Central university status will improve the stature of the three institutions. Subsequently, this will help them attract more and better faculty and foreign students. After conversion, the government expects these Central universities to also start offering programmes in Indian Philosophy and yoga.

While LBSRSV was set up in 1962, the Sansthan dates back to 1970 and RSV came up in 1961. All three were granted deemed university status by the UGC later. Apart from being among the first Central universities for Sanskrit in the country, Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan will be the first multi-campus Central university. It has a head office in Delhi where the vice-chancellor sits and 12 campuses across the country.

