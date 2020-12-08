Promote entrepreneurship among women: Naidu to higher education institutes

M Venkaiah Naidu (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Hold special drives to promote entrepreneurship among women, Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu asked higher education institutes across India during his address at IndUS Entrepreneurs (TiE) Global Summit-2020. During a video interaction, he emphasised that institutes should foster student-entrepreneurship through innovation programmes.

“There is a huge potential for promoting women entrepreneurs in the country,” he said and expressed happiness over the fact that TiE has impacted 50,000 aspiring women entrepreneurs through mentoring.

He said that most entrepreneurial countries in the world are also the most prosperous and entrepreneurship makes people happier and more fulfilled. He said entrepreneurship is not only about profits but is also about making people’s lives better through education, health care and basic human rights. “It is about valuing both competition and compassion”, he added.

He asked universities to set up incubation centres to tap and nurture entrepreneurial talent among youngsters. He also appealed to the corporate sector to come forward to fund and promote an entrepreneurial ecosystem on university campuses.

Fostering entrepreneurship is not just about crafting the right economic policy, or developing the best educational curriculum, it is about creating an entire climate in which innovation and ideas flourish, VP said and added, “When entrepreneurs succeed, they create economic opportunity not only for Indians but for people all over the world.”

Stating that with more and more young people joining the labour market, the world will need about a half a billion new jobs by 2030, the vice president called upon the established entrepreneurs and chambers of commerce, associations like TiE to mentor the next generation. They need to share the wisdom they gained, while the universities must work through research and internships to nurture and develop entrepreneurial skills of students before they graduate, VP added.

Observing that starting a business is a daunting task, Naidu said that we must connect entrepreneurs with mentors who can guide them.

