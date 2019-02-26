Programmes to attract more girls in Science, Technology: Australia’s NT education minister

Selena Uibo, the minister for education, workforce training and aboriginal affairs of the Northern Territory (NT) government of Australia, is on her first visit to India as part of building relationships with government representatives and exploring opportunities for Indian students to come, study and work in the Northern Territory. This is the first time that an NT minister has arrived in India for official engagements.

Advertising

Uibo has selected Kerala for the beginning of her overseas tour before moving on to Hyderabad, and then later Kathmandu in Nepal. The 33-year-old politician and former teacher held meetings with Kerala chief secretary Tom Jose in Thiruvananthapuram and has a bunch of engagements lined up in the state. On the sidelines of her visit to Kochi, indianexpress.com caught up with her to find out why she chose the southern state for her overseas trip and what caught her eye during her visit.

Excerpts from the interview:

So what’s the idea behind selecting Kerala as part of your first visit to India?

So, we have around 450 Malayali families in the Northern Territory (NT). So we have only 245,000 people in NT. We are very large in terms of geography, around 17 per cent of the country, but a very small population. So, we have around 350 Malayali families in the capital city of Darwin and over 100 families in Alice Springs in central Australia. So we are looking at building those relationships. The partnership had originally started with a nursing programme. 60 nurses from Kerala have come and worked in the NT. That built our relationship with the Charles Darwin University (CDU). This programme was nearly 11 years ago.

Advertising

You’ve been a teacher and have worked extensively in the education sector in NT. Here in Kerala, we’ve had a progressive education movement even before Independence. Is there potential for lessons to be learned and exchanged between the two states?

So in Thiruvananthapuram, I visited the Institute of Technology for women. For us in Australia, in the NT context, we don’t have any centres designated in terms of gender. So for me, that was a big eye-opener. We have programmes that are targeted at getting more women or girls into science, technology, engineering or maths, building up our student capacity or vocational education capacity for women. It’s something we don’t have but it could be something that could be taken as an idea for the NT. I shared that with the chief secretary. For me, it’s more of a learning opportunity. There could be suggestions or ideas that we could share.

So for Indian students, what distinguishes NT from other Australian cities like Sydney, Melbourne or Brisbane?

We have a small population and some really great student well-being programmes. When we go to bigger cities, there’s a lot of people. But in the NT, because we are such a small population, the communities are very connected. You could feel that you are a part of a big family. We have nice weather, pretty close to what you have here in Kerala. There are remote, pristine places to visit. If you’re an international student, there are opportunities for internships and work experience. We also have some Australian government scholarships and some smaller scholarships at the NT level.

We see a large number of Indian students going to bigger Australian cities like Melbourne and Sydney. So in terms of Darwin being the NT capital, do you see a vision for Darwin as a future education hub?

I think it can be seen as bit of a challenge, but we are very ambitious. Darwin as a capital city is the closest Australian city to any Asian country. The local city council in Darwin has just signed a deal worth 500 million AUD for projects in and around the capital in terms of having an education hub, that’s a big part of the city council deal with the Australian government…so it’s a perfect time to start those conversations with international countries, especially those like India. About 13 per cent of the international students in the NT come from India. We also have some strong numbers from Nepal as well.

So what’s been your experience like travelling through Kerala?

It’s been great and it’s my first time to India. We are starting on a good note by building the relationship at the highest level. We welcome visitors to Northern Territory and we are such a diverse, multicultural community and we’d love for more people to choose the NT as their home or their study destination. In terms of first impressions, I feel very welcome (in Kerala) and it’s fantastic to go from relatively smaller cities, to see the interest here in Kerala to know more about NT, there are some good connections. We are not coming here thinking no one knows who we are, it’s about sharing that story and growing the knowledge of the NT. It struck me as something positive about the first two days of the visit.

We met the Kerala chief secretary in Thiruvananthapuram and there were some positive comments in terms of the relationship between our governments. So we will undertake to continue on, once we go back to Australia.

Advertising

We’re looking at the focus areas of the government here in Kerala and what our focus back in NT and how we can build on that connection. In the meeting, there was some positive sharing of the programmes and the initiatives that we do well in the NT and how we can help with a bit of partnership with the government here in Kerala. It’s also about the workforce and the skilled professionals and the opportunities that they might get by working and living in the NT, where we have a workforce deficit in healthcare, child-care, disability care sectors.