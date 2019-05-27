Prof Sabu Thomas takes charge as the vice chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala

Kerala Governor P Sathasivam has appointed Dr Sabu Thomas, professor, School of Chemical Sciences, Mahatma Gandhi University, as the vice-chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University. The governor, who is also the chancellor of the university, made the appointment for a four year period.

Thomas is a professor of polymer science and Engineering, school of chemical sciences and founder director, international and inter-university centre for nanoscience and nanotechnology at the Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam.

The search committee, comprising Prof Sushma Yadav, Vice Chancellor, Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya, Haryana (UGC Nominee), Prof V K Ramachandran, vice chairperson, Kerala State Planning Board (Senate Representative) and Tom Jose, Chief Secretary (Convenor) unanimously recommended Prof. Sabu Thomas for appointment as vice-chancellor, the release said.

Meanwhile, admissions are open at the varsity for various courses including B.A(Vocal, Veena, Violin, Mridangam, Bharathanatyam, Mohiniyattam, Kadhakali vesham, Kadhakali sangeetham, Kadhakali Chenda, Kadhakali Maddalam) & B.F.A(4Year) (Painting, Applied Art & Sculpture). The forms for the same will be available until May 29, 2019.

To obtain a seat at BA or BFA course at the university, students will have to appear for aptitude tests to be conducted from June 10 to 12, 2019. Thereafter selected candidates will be shortlisted for interview. The interview is applicable for BFA courses only and will be conducted on June 14, 2019. The result for BA admission entrance will be announced on June 14 and for BFA the final result will be declared on June 15.

— With inputs from PTI