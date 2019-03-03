Prof made to kneel, say sorry for FB post on Indo-Pak tension

A professor of Civil Engineering at Vachana Pitamaha Dr P G Halakatti College of Engineering and Technology, was on Saturday forced to kneel and apologise to ABVP and BJP activists in Vijayapura district of Karnataka over a Facebook post in which he allegedly criticised the BJP government at the Centre for creating a war-like situation and praising Pakistan Prime Imran Khan for his stand during the “escalating” tension between the neighbours.

The ABVP activists and the BJP have demanded suspension of the professor, Sandeep Wathar. The posts have since been deleted.

The institution is run by Bijapur Lingayat Development Education Society, owned by Karnataka Home Minister and Congress leader M B Patil.

College principal Prof V P Huggi said Wathar has not been placed under suspension as yet and that an order will be issued on Tuesday, when the college reopens. He said, “The professor has switched off his phone and is unreachable. We will issue orders on Tuesday.”

In two separate posts on Facebook, Wathar allegedly questioned the BJP and other right-wing activists over the latest round of tension with Pakistan. “Who sounds more intelligent in all this? You…bhakts. You will [be] the reason for destruction of millions of lives if this tension escalates. BJP…absolutely zero shame,” he stated in one post.

BJP spokesperson Vivek Reddy said, “It is an attempt to break unity of the country and praise an enemy country.”