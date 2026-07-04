Prof Arun Mohan Sherry appointed as IIM Shillong director

An academician with more than three decades of experience, Sherry is credited with transforming IIIT Lucknow into a fast-growing institute (Image: IIIT Lucknow)

Prof Arun Mohan Sherry, the founding director of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Lucknow, has been appointed director of the IIM Shillong for a five-year term. The appointment was made by the President of India, in her capacity as the Visitor of IIMs.

Sherry, who has been leading IIIT Lucknow since 2019, will head the Indian Institute of Management Shillong, one of the country’s premier management institutions. Sherry told PTI that focus would be on the use of AI in research, data science and business.

“AI is a reality now. And since this is what we specialise in, we will give a new direction to business education,” he added. He said that efforts would also be made to tap the current interest and awareness in undergraduate programmes in business management.