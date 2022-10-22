Process to give benefit of Sixth Pay commission to computer teachers in full swing: Punjab education minister

Punjab school education minister Harjot Singh Bains Saturday said that the process to implement the grade pay and service rules as per the Sixth Pay Commission for government computer teachers working under the PICTUS Society, was in full swing.

He said that the education department has completed documentation process and the file has been sent to Finance Department and Personnel Department for further action.

He said that the approval from the finance department is likely to be received soon.

Bains said that he was continuously monitoring the process and was in touch with the higher officials of finance department.

He said that the Punjab government had enforced a policy to regularise the jobs of the contractual teachers. In this regard, a portal has been made operational to receive applications from contractual teachers.

Likewise, the demands of computer teachers will be fulfilled soon. He also said that if any employee of the education department is not permanent even after the implementation of the new policy of the government, then also the government was committed to look into each case.

Bains said that he was fully aware of all the legitimate demands of teachers and non-teaching staff working in the education department and was committed to solving these genuine demands soon.