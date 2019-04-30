Probe ‘sexual harassment’ of researchers at JNU, says plea

A 37-year-old female student Monday approached the Delhi HC seeking an inquiry headed by a retired judge of the court into cases of alleged sexual harassment of research scholars in JNU and their cover-up by the varsity administration.

The research scholar, who joined the programme in January 2013, and claims herself to be a victim of sexual assault at the campus, alleged there are other “victims and witnesses of sexual harassment who have been harassed and tortured by the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) members, accused and other JNU office-bearers for registering complaints and deposing against professors, and they continue to suffer even today, whereas the JNU administration, despite having the knowledge of the same, continues to protect the offenders”.

The issue came up for hearing before Justice J R Midha, who did not hold proceedings, and listed it for hearing on May 16.

“We have no idea about this case. The university lawyer may have some knowledge,” JNU’s Registrar Pramod Kumar told The Indian Express.