Probe demanded into textbook depicting Mahatma Gandhi in poor light

Mahatma Gandhi (Express archive photo) Mahatma Gandhi (Express archive photo)

A probe should be launched into a textbook in Madhya Pradesh depicting Mahatma Gandhi in poor light, an Aam Aadmi Party MP demanded in Rajya Sabha on Friday. Raising the issue through a Zero Hour mention, Sanjay Singh of the AAP said depicting Gandhi as a “drunkard and wicked man” was shameful and the action should be immediately taken on it.

He said the module book for school students was widely circulated in the state where Gandhi was compared to a ‘Kubuddhi’ (malevolent).

At a time when the nation is celebrating Father of the Nation’s 150th birth anniversary, there are instances of misleading propaganda being done against him, he said, citing his picture appearing on a liquor bottle in Israel and his killers being glorified.

“There should an investigation into the textbook issue and immediate action be taken,” he demanded

