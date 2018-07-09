Private schools to get Rs 600 more per EWS child

The schools will also get an annual reimbursement of Rs 1,100 for students up to Class V for their uniforms and Rs 1,400 for students up to Class VIII for the purpose. The schools will also get an annual reimbursement of Rs 1,100 for students up to Class V for their uniforms and Rs 1,400 for students up to Class VIII for the purpose.

All private schools in the capital will receive an additional Rs 600 per child from the Delhi government as monthly reimbursement for admissions under the EWS category from the upcoming academic session.

The decision, officials explained, comes after Education Minister Manish Sisodia had received complaints from different schools on the ‘minimal amount’. “Schools pointed out that the amount that has been given so far was just enough, and this was taken into consideration,” said an official.

“It has now been decided that the amount will be raised to Rs 2,242 for students from Nursery to Class V, and Rs 2,225 for students from Class VI to VIII. Currently, the government reimburses Rs 1,598 to private schools in lieu of admission of students who belong to this section,” said a Directorate of Education (DoE) official.

The schools will also get an annual reimbursement of Rs 1,100 for students up to Class V for their uniforms and Rs 1,400 for students up to Class VIII for the purpose.

“Every school is required to maintain a separate bank account for receiving the reimbursement amount. Schools shall furnish utilisation certificates to districts within two months of receipt of money, and also furnish a certificate that it had provided uniforms and textbooks to these students as prescribed by the school,” the official added.

The reimbursements shall be restricted to the period the student studied in that school during the year, said government officials.

