Private schools to conduct EWS admissions regardless of status of general category admissions: Sisodia

The Delhi government gives Rs 2,260 to every EWS category student every month for their fees and other expenses.(File Photo)

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Wednesday said private schools in the city will have to conduct admissions for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category regardless of whether they are able to conduct general category admissions.

He also announced a ‘special PTM (parent-teacher meeting)’ from July 19-31, during which parents of Delhi government school students will be given information on how to adapt their parenting styles to the new reality of children accessing education online from home, and how to focus on their academics.

Read | Entrepreneurship curriculum not just a scheme but indispensable subject in schools: Sisodia

In a digital press conference, Sisodia said as per Right to Education (RTE), private schools had to reserve 25 per cent seats for the EWS category. The admission on these seats is conducted after applications received by the Delhi government are selected through a draw of lots and the seats then allocated to various schools.

“During normal times, when their name comes in the draw of lots, parents go to the school and get admission. Schools conduct one EWS admission after every three general category admissions. This was the normal procedure. But due to Covid, schools are closed and the admission process has been derailed. Even general category student admissions are not taking place. Schools have said they are not being able to admit EWS students because of this,” said Sisodia.

“That’s why the Delhi government has decided that even if some school has not been able to admit general category students or there is some delay in it, even then the schools will have to conduct admissions for the EWS students on the seats allotted to them by the government. Directions have been given to schools in this regard,” he said.

The Delhi government gives Rs 2,260 to every EWS category student every month for their fees and other expenses.

Speaking on the government school system, Sisodia it “doesn’t seem likely that schools will open anytime soon” due to the pandemic.

“However, the academic session has begun. Teachers and students are moving towards online education. Since students are at home now, the role of parents has also changed from what it used to be. Keeping this in mind, the Directorate of Education has decided to organise a special Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM),” he said.

“For these special PTMs, parents will have to come to the school physically so that they can be told in detail on how to make their children focus on studies, and how to parent in these circumstances. To avoid overcrowding at the schools due to Covid, we have decided to hold these special PTMs from July 19-31,” he added.

Sisodia said the PTM for Class 6 students would be different keeping in mind their special circumstances. He said around 1.5 lakh students in Class 6 are those who came from MCD schools.

“Now they will be taught by teachers in Delhi government schools that they have never known or met. So we have decided that for Class 6 students, the PTM will be jointly held by teachers of both the MCD School and the Delhi government school. This means MCD school teachers who taught these students in class 5, and Delhi government teachers who till teach them in Class 6 will both be present for the PTM,” he said.