Private schools raise concerns as govt notifies 25 pc fee relief

The education minister had said that the parents had to pay 50 per cent of the fee till October 31 to avail the relief. (File)

A week after announcing a 25 per cent relief in fee in private schools for the current academic session across all boards along with no fee under co-curricular activities, the Gujarat education department on Wednesday issued a Government Resolution (GR) notifying the move.

However, the private schools are not contented with the GR citing ambiguity over the deadline to pay 50 per cent fee in order to avail this 25 per cent relief in tuition fee. On September 30, after the state cabinet meeting took the decision, Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama had said that the parents had to pay 50 per cent of the fee till October 31 to avail of the 25 per cent relief.

However, the GR states that it is “desirable” for parents to pay the pending fee for the second semester for the academic session 2019-20 and 50 per cent fee of the current academic session by October 31.

The GR adds that parents, as per their convenience, can deposit the fee — monthly or lump sum — for the academic session 2020-21. If there is a delay in depositing the fee, no school can impose any penalty. For parents who have deposited the entire tuition fee in advance, the school will refund and adjust the extra amount in the next fee to be collected.

The private schools had been stressing that the relief in fee should be offered to only those paying 50 per cent fee by October 31. “We will discuss with the members and decide the next step,” president of Association of Progressive Schools, Manan Choksi, said.

The state government has further asked schools to give relief to parents who are not capable of paying the fee. “The parents who are not able to pay the fee can meet the school management, which can take a decision with a human approach,” the GR states.

Also, self-financed schools have been directed to not charge any additional fee for co-curricular activities and no private school affiliated to any board can increase any fee for the academic session 2020-21. The decision applies to all private schools irrespective of the board.

