Private schools challenge Haryana order on SLCs, HC issues notice

In wake of the ongoing situation and closure of schools, many parents are transferring their children from private to government schools. (Representational image) In wake of the ongoing situation and closure of schools, many parents are transferring their children from private to government schools. (Representational image)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Tuesday issued a notice to the Haryana government in a petition challenging the order asking private schools to issue school leaving certificates within 15 days to such students, who are interested in getting admitted to state-run schools. The court, however, made it clear that the schools will not stop issuing such certificates during pendency of the petition.

The government authorities, in the order passed on June 15, had said that in case no school leaving certificate is issued or received within 15 days, it will be presumed to have been issued. In wake of the ongoing situation and closure of schools, many parents are transferring their children from private to government schools.

The order has been challenged by Haryana Private School & Children Welfare Trust through advocate Pankaj Maini.

Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan, while issuing a notice to the state for October 14, said, “The mere pendency of the present petition will be no ground for the private schools to not issue school leaving certificate to the students”.

The petitioner has argued that parents, who have not paid a single penny to schools since March 2020, have used the government order as a tool to not pay the outstanding dues. The state has passed the orders with an intention to scuttle the rights of the private unaided schools, the petition contends.

“That on one hand, the managements of the member schools are trying hard to manage their expenses without getting the fee/funds from the students and on the other hand, the respondents are promoting the unscrupulous parents and students to shift to the government schools without clearing their outstanding dues which are mandatory as per the statutory provisions of Haryana Education Code, as well as, Right of Children to Free & Compulsory Right of Children to Free & Compulsory Education Act, 2009,” the Trust has said in the petition.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd