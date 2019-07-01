Toggle Menu
Private schools’ body alleges education policy recommendations attempt to usurp autonomyhttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/private-schools-body-alleges-education-policy-recommendations-attempt-to-usurp-autonomy-5809528/

Private schools’ body alleges education policy recommendations attempt to usurp autonomy

The body also demanded that the draft be made available in recognised vernacular languages, to ensure inclusion and access to the common people and alleged that the draft also lacks any references to Direct Benefit Transfers as a way to increase access to quality schooling. 

delhi schools, delhi schools for differently abled, quota differently abed in schools, schools quota, india news, education news, delhi news, latest news, indian express
Traditionally, private schools have been exempt of SMC’s under the RTE Act. (Representational/Express photo by Javed Raja)

The National Independent Schools Alliance (NISA), a body of private schools, Monday alleged that the recommendations made in the draft for the new New Education Policy (NEP) are attempts to usurp the autonomy of schools.

The alliance has over 60,000 private schools in the country as its members.

The body alleged that extending the powers of School Management Committees (SMCs) is a direct assault on the freedom and autonomy of private unaided schools. “Traditionally, private schools have been exempt of SMC’s under the RTE Act.  Such a move not only is likely to burden parents, but will likely deter new edupreneurs from starting schools adversely effecting inclusion and diversity in education,” Kulbhushan Sharma, president NISA, said.

The NISA also demanded that the draft be made available in recognised vernacular languages, to ensure inclusion and access to the common people and alleged that the draft also lacks any references to Direct Benefit Transfers as a way to increase access to quality schooling.

Advertising

The average per child expenditure per month in each state should be converted into targeted per child scholarships using the mechanism of Direct Benefit Transfer, presenting an opportunity to strengthen the hands of parents and help put a check on leakages in public funding of schools, S Madhusudhan, the vice-president of NISA, said.

Instead of social empowerment, the financial empowerment of the parents is paramount, he added.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 UP board UPMSP exam time table 2020 released, check date sheet here
2 NEET counselling result 2019 after 8 pm: How to check merit list, what next?
3 Congress slams Modi govt over ‘obstacles’ imposed on availing education loans