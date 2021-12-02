scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, December 02, 2021
MUST READ

Print question papers in only one language, either English or Hindi: CBSE to schools

The board has urged school heads and exam centre superintendents to ensure the question paper are printed only in one language -- either English or Hindi. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
December 2, 2021 11:47:09 am
CBSE OMR Sheets, CBSE Exam 2021-22CBSE Exam 2021-22 Guidelines: Due to the winter season, the exams will begin at 11:30 am rather than 10:30 am. The admit cards will be available at cbse.gov.in. Express photo by Jaipal Singh

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed school heads and exam centre superintendents to ensure the question paper for classes 10 and 12 are printed only in one language — either English or Hindi.

Read |Under which govt did 2002 Gujarat violence happen? CBSE calls question an error

The board has stated that the question papers need not be printed in both languages for each student. Only one language, that is either English or Hindi, has to be prioritised as per what the students of a particular school or exam centre require.

“It has come to the notice that some of the examination centres are printing both English and Hindi versions of question papers and thereafter these are being distributed to the students. This is not as per the directions supplied by the CBSE,” read the official CBSE statement.

Also Read |CBSE Class 12 term-1 exams begin, here’s list of important details and guidelines

“It is desired that only the English version of question paper is to be printed first and supplied to the students. Hindi version question paper is printed only if any candidate is in need of Hindi version of the question paper,” it further stated. The same needs to be followed where the medium instruction is Hindi. “Where Hindi is the medium of instruction of the candidates, the examination centres should first print the Hindi version of the question paper and distribute the same to the students,” the CBSE added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 02: Latest News

Advertisement