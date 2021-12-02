Print question papers in only one language, either English or Hindi: CBSE to schools

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed school heads and exam centre superintendents to ensure the question paper for classes 10 and 12 are printed only in one language — either English or Hindi.

The board has stated that the question papers need not be printed in both languages for each student. Only one language, that is either English or Hindi, has to be prioritised as per what the students of a particular school or exam centre require.

“It has come to the notice that some of the examination centres are printing both English and Hindi versions of question papers and thereafter these are being distributed to the students. This is not as per the directions supplied by the CBSE,” read the official CBSE statement.

“It is desired that only the English version of question paper is to be printed first and supplied to the students. Hindi version question paper is printed only if any candidate is in need of Hindi version of the question paper,” it further stated. The same needs to be followed where the medium instruction is Hindi. “Where Hindi is the medium of instruction of the candidates, the examination centres should first print the Hindi version of the question paper and distribute the same to the students,” the CBSE added.