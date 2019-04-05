Principals as nodal officers, tighter entry times: How CBSE countered leak

The 2018-19 CBSE examinations, which began on February 15, concluded Thursday without any major disruption. Conducted under the shadow of last year’s paper leak, the board tightened the screws of the examination machinery this year to leave little space for impropriety.

“CBSE revamped itself after last year’s leak. A high-power committee was constituted. Based on the reports it submitted, we took around 20 new initiatives to ensure there can be no leak,” said CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi.

The first step the board took was to make principals of examination centres “personally accountable” for confidential material. Around 6,000 schools functioned as examination centres, whose principals were designated as chief nodal officers and made the only personnel authorised to collect question papers.

CBSE officials said in the past, this work could be delegated to the school’s “second-in-command”.

The board also tightened entry time for candidates. Till last year, candidates could report till 11.15 am. This year, candidates were not allowed to enter after 10 am.

“In past paper-leak cases, photos of the paper were leaked after distribution and candidates reported late after going through the paper. This year, not a minute’s allowance was allowed. We made allowances only in cases where the candidate met with a mishap,” said Tripathi.

Another initiative was the introduction of “observers” at all centres, who were made jointly responsible for collecting question papers. “A third-party observer was also introduced at each centre to supervise paper collection and delivery to centres,” said Tripathi.

The board also introduced real-time monitoring of the entire examination process through a new Confidential Material Tracking and Monitoring app, which had to compulsorily be downloaded by centre supervisors. Through this app, supervisors had to sent geo-tagged and time-tagged photos at the time of opening question paper packets, distribution, and sealing answer script packets after the exam. “These were closely monitored at both the headquarter- and regional office-levels. The minute there was the slightest irregularity in timings of these exam processes, a showcause notice was sent to the school,” said a senior CBSE official.