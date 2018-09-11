Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s book Exam Warrior to release in Urdu

The of the book ‘Éxam Warriors’ penned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Express Photo by Nandgopal Rajan) The of the book ‘Éxam Warriors’ penned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Express Photo by Nandgopal Rajan)

After the Tamil version, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s book Exam Warrior will be released in Urdu on September 15 in New Delhi. The book is a compilation of 25 mantras where he advises parents and teachers on how to deal with board examination stress. Exam Warrior was released this year in February by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and HRD minister Prakash Javadekar just a few days before the commencement of CBSE board exams.

Equating life, politics and examinations, the 19th mantra in the book is: “The answer sheet is a one-way ticket – move ahead.” Modi writes that there is no point thinking about an already-submitted answer sheet. “If you have answered well, you do not need to worry. In case you haven’t, even then, do not worry about it because there is nothing you can do to alter it now.”

The event will be attended by HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani, Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Muzaffar Ali, Annu Kapoor and Sirajuddin Qureshi

