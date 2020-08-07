PM Narendra Modi speech LIVE updates: PM to discuss reforms in higher education under NEP 2020

PM Narendra Modi address will begin at 11 am. Graphics: Designed by Gargi Singh PM Narendra Modi address will begin at 11 am. Graphics: Designed by Gargi Singh

PM Narendra Modi speech LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate a conclave on ‘Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy’. The conclave will discuss several new initiatives introduced under the recently launched National Education Policy. Modi’s address will begin at 11 am.

The conclave will be attended by Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Minister of Education and vice-chancellors of several universities and will focus on higher education under the NEP 2020. The new policy proposed sweeping changes in school and higher education.

The event will be broadcast live through Facebook and Twitter handles of UGC and MHRD. Minister of State (MoS) Sanjay Dhotre will also attend the event among other stakeholders in the education sector.