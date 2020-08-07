scorecardresearch
Friday, August 07, 2020
PM Narendra Modi speech LIVE updates: PM to discuss reforms in higher education under NEP 2020

PM Narendra Modi speech LIVE updates: The conclave will discuss several new initiatives introduced under the recently launched National Education Policy. Modi's address will begin at 11 am.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 7, 2020 9:01:34 am
PM Narendra Modi PM Narendra Modi address will begin at 11 am. Graphics: Designed by Gargi Singh

PM Narendra Modi speech LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate a conclave on ‘Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy’. The conclave will discuss several new initiatives introduced under the recently launched National Education Policy. Modi’s address will begin at 11 am.

The conclave will be attended by Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Minister of Education and vice-chancellors of several universities and will focus on higher education under the NEP 2020. The new policy proposed sweeping changes in school and higher education.

The event will be broadcast live through Facebook and Twitter handles of UGC and MHRD. Minister of State (MoS) Sanjay Dhotre will also attend the event among other stakeholders in the education sector.

PM Modi speech LIVE Updates: Here's all you need to know on the National Education Policy, check here

PM Narendra Modi speech LIVE: Major takeaways for the higher education sector include multiple entry and exit points, replacement of UGC, AICTE, and NAAC with an autonomous body, setting-up of National Research Foundation, scrapping of MPhil among several other initiatives. The conclave discusses several aspects of the NEP 2020 which replaces NEP 1986.

