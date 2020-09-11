PM Modi speech on NEP 2020 LIVE updates: NEP will give direction to the 21st-century India, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Source: PIB)

PM Modi Speech on NEP 2020 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to students through video conferencing discussed the changes the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has bought the school education. The NEP is the beginning of the new era and now we will have to ensure its implementation, says Modi.

PM addressed the conclave on ‘School Education in 21st Century’ organised by the Ministry of Education as a part of Shiksha Parv (festival of education). The Prime Minister had earlier talked about the higher education part of the NEP during a conclave on ‘transformational reforms in higher education’.

The Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank welcomes the PM says over 15 lakh schools joined the conference. The Shiksha Parv is being celebrated from September 8-25. Under this several webinars and conferences are taking place to discuss the action plan of the NEP 2020. The NEP was part of the election manifesto of the ruling BJP government in 2014.

NEP 2020 replaces 34-year-old policy and bring in sweeping reforms in the Indian education system. At the school level major changes including restructuring the existing 10+2 structure into 5+3+3+4 curricular structure, assessment reforms, and 360-degree holistic progress card of a child, vocational integration from class 6 onwards among others.