PM Modi speech on NEP 2020 LIVE updates: NEP will give direction to the 21st-century India, says Modi

PM Modi Speech on NEP 2020 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to students through video conferencing discussed the changes the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has bought the school education. The NEP is the beginning of the new era and now we will have to ensure its implementation, says Modi.
PM addressed the conclave on ‘School Education in 21st Century’ organised by the Ministry of Education as a part of Shiksha Parv (festival of education). The Prime Minister had earlier talked about the higher education part of the NEP during a conclave on ‘transformational reforms in higher education’.
The Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank welcomes the PM says over 15 lakh schools joined the conference. The Shiksha Parv is being celebrated from September 8-25. Under this several webinars and conferences are taking place to discuss the action plan of the NEP 2020. The NEP was part of the election manifesto of the ruling BJP government in 2014.
NEP 2020 replaces 34-year-old policy and bring in sweeping reforms in the Indian education system.
While nothing has remained the same in the past three decades, India's education system had remained unchanged. This was critical to bring a new education policy but it is only a beginning. Now we need to ensure proper implementation of the policy. The questions on how the policy will be implemented are not only important but also critical, says Modi.
This is the foundation of the future of India. This is the moment which is planting the seeds of a new era. The NEP will give a direction to 21st century India, says Modi.
NEP brings several changes to the school education including universalisation of Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) for children up to the age 8; 10+2 structure of school curricula is to be replaced by a 5+3+3+4 curricular structure; integrating curriculum to 21st-century skills, mathematical thinking and scientific temper; development of new comprehensive National Curricular Framework for School Education; national professional standards for teachers; assessment reforms and 360-degree holistic progress card of the child; and vocational integration from class 6 onwards.
While addressing the virtual grand finale of the ‘Smart India Hackathon’ earlier, Modi had said, “India’s National Education Policy reflects the spirit of new India. We are shifting from the burden of the school bag, which does not last beyond school. To the boon of learning which helps for life. From simply memorising to critical thinking. The 21st century is the era of knowledge, learning, and innovation.”
The “Shiksha Parv” (education festival) is being celebrated from September 8-25 to felicitate teachers and take the New Education Policy forward. Various webinars, virtual conferences and conclaves on several aspects of the NEP are being organised across the country
