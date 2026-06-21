PM Modi stayed at Delhi airport for 45 minutes during the NEET UG re-exam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delayed his departure from Delhi airport on Sunday to avoid traffic congestion during the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination. The medical entrance test began at 2 pm across the country.

As per reports, the Prime Minister reached the airport around 1:15 pm but chose to wait until after the examination had commenced so that students travelling to their centres could move without disruption.

READ | Re-NEET: Exam underway, check latest updates here

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar described the move as a gesture that reflected responsibility and concern for citizens.

More than 22 lakh candidates are appearing for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, which is being conducted after the cancellation of the May 3 exam over an alleged question paper leak.