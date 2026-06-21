PM Modi stayed at Delhi airport for 45 minutes during the NEET UG re-exam

Prime Minister Modi reached the airport around 1:15 pm but chose to wait until after the examination had commenced so that students travelling to their centres could move without disruption.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 21, 2026 05:01 PM IST
Yoga, Day, ModiNarendr Modi speaks at International Yoga Day event in Kolkata on Sunday. (Videograb/PTI)
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi delayed his departure from Delhi airport on Sunday to avoid traffic congestion during the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination. The medical entrance test began at 2 pm across the country.

As per reports, the Prime Minister reached the airport around 1:15 pm but chose to wait until after the examination had commenced so that students travelling to their centres could move without disruption.

READ | Re-NEET: Exam underway, check latest updates here

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar described the move as a gesture that reflected responsibility and concern for citizens.

More than 22 lakh candidates are appearing for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, which is being conducted after the cancellation of the May 3 exam over an alleged question paper leak.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has put in place extensive security arrangements for the re-test. Entry to centres is being conducted through strict frisking procedures, including metal detector checks.

Examination rooms are under CCTV surveillance and jammers supplied by ECIL and BEL have been deployed to prevent electronic malpractice. Two invigilators have been posted in every room, while more than ten officials are stationed at each centre.

NTA has also deployed 38,795 frisking personnel, 48,448 biometric staff for face authentication, around 6,700 observers, and more than 100 virtual observers. Each centre has an average of 40–50 security personnel.

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Police forces, paramilitary personnel, the Indian Air Force and the Department of Posts have been involved in securing the transport and handling of confidential examination materials.

For candidate welfare, centres have been provided with drinking water, ORS, ambulances, shaded waiting areas and seating arrangements for parents. Additional rough sheets and wall clocks have also been arranged, and extra time has been factored in to accommodate the enhanced entry procedures.

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