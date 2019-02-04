Primary teachers disrupt association meeting, president summons police

The meeting of Gujarat Primary Teachers’ Association on Sunday was disrupted and police were called in after a group of teachers protested against the decision of the outfit’s president to hold “token” protests across the state over the demand of fixed pay of teachers while not taking up other long-pending demands.

Advertising

In a representation to the association president Digvijaysinh Jadeja, over 150 government primary teachers expressed their resentment.

“When we have been demanding issues like withdrawal of all non-teaching work from teachers, counting of five years of fixed pay period of teachers, forming a separate cadre for upper primary teachers and implementation of higher pay scale for HTAT (head teachers) which has not been done despite forming a separate cadre in 2012; then why only one issue has been taken up with the state government,” a primary teacher from Surendranagar district said.

The teacher was referring to the circular issued by the association on January 17 announcing a symbolic fast on February 8 at every taluka for inclusion of five year period of fixed pay in service records of all teachers who were appointed after 1997.

Stating that any protest or agitation was decided either at the executive or state combined meeting, the teachers demanded holding of state executive meet of the outfit within five days. “The strike should not be a token one and must continue till a solution to our demands is reached,” the teachers’ representation stated.

Advertising

The outfit’s president, however, brushed aside the allegations. “A few teachers are trying to create a rift within the association and tarnishing the image. We are sincerely fighting for their cause and will continue till these demands are met. All these issues were discussed in the January 17 meeting but we decided to take up one demand,” Jadeja said, adding that he will lodge a police complaint against the protesting teachers for disrupting the meeting.