Primary schools reopen across UP

AROUND 1.5 LAKH government primary schools across Uttar Pradesh reopened on Wednesday after four months.

The schools, which were reopened in March after remaining closed for a year because of the pandemic, were closed since April.

“I am really happy to be back in school because I could not follow the classes from home. Also, I am getting to meet my friends here after so long,” said Nargis Bano, a Class 5 stident at a school in Lucknow’s Bhikampur area.

Her father works as a daily wage worker while her mother is a domestic help. Asked why she could not follow online classes, Nargis said only her father had a smartphone, and he required it for work.

The official in charge of the school, Roli Shukla, said the school had made all arrangements for the Covid protocol to be followed.

Basic Education Department Additional Director Lalita Pradeep said the response from students and teachers was “very good”.