Primary schools in Uttarakhand to reopen on September 21

Primary schools in Uttarakhand will reopen for classes 1-5 on September 21 after remaining closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The classes will be held only for three hours a day and children will not be allowed to bring food to school, according to an order issued by the department of school education on Saturday.

Read | Schools in Leh closed due to surge in new Covid cases

The option of online education will also be available to students of these classes, the order said.

The school administration will have to ensure proper sanitisation of the entire premises, including classrooms, offices, libraries and toilets. Students and staff members will have to mandatorily wear masks and maintain physical distancing. A nodal officer will be appointed in each school to ensure compliance with COVID-19 protocol and guidelines.

Similarly, schools in Haryana will also reopen for classes 1 to 3 from September 20, state Education Minister Kanwar Pal had said. Classes will be held while strictly adhering to COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the education department, he said.