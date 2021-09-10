Primary schools in Tripura to reopen from September 13

Classes for students of 1 to 5 would restart from next September 13, over two weeks after resumption of classes for 6 to 12 students, according to a notification served by the Elementary Education department.

Earlier on August 25 this year, the state government reopened schools along with colleges and other higher education institutions, considering “reduction in the COVID test positivity rates” and “learning losses” that have already occurred.

Now in continuation of that, it has been further resolved that students of Class I – V will also be allowed to attend schools starting from September 13,” stated Elementary Education director Chandni Chandran in the notification.

As per the notification, the school authorities have been asked to ensure consent from the parents of these students regarding their attendance in schools.

The headmasters have been asked for seating arrangements for these students by keeping social distance between the students and also allowed to go for separate shifts for different batches or any other suitable method if any school lacks enough space.

They were also asked to formulate class routines properly by conducting class and weekly tests.

Proper sanitation, thermal scanning and handwashing, and use of face masks for students, teachers, non-teaching staff and parents have also been mandated.

On the other hand, the department would soon issue a separate notification regarding the ‘Catch Up Campaign’, as part of Notun Disha scheme for class 3-8 students to minimise the gap of the learning loss.

Tripura announced ‘Nutan Disha’ (New Direction) in 2019 to assess true educational status of students and best equip students studying from 3rd to 8th standard. It involved an educational assessment on each student of the state in the primary and elementary level and found that 57 percent schools students in Class 3-8 could not read or solve basic arithmetic.

In May this year, a survey of the education department found that students had suffered 36 percent educational loss since the onset of COVID in 2020, compared to progress achieved by a set of unique initiatives including sorting of students according to learning levels.

Tripura has around 4,400 government and government-aided schools across eight districts, including 132 English medium schools, 23 government degree colleges apart from two medical colleges, a National Institute of Technology (NIT), a state institute of technology, an NIIT, a private engineering college among other professional colleges like government law college, college of art and craft, music etc.