President seeks report on students suicides post Telangana intermediate exam result

The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind has sought a factual report from the Chief Secretary of Telangana about the alleged suicides of 27 Intermediate students due to goof-up in the declaration of results.

The state BJP president K Laxman, as per PTI, has received a communique in this regard from the Centre. The state BJP chief had earlier submitted a memorandum to the President seeking justice for the families of the 27 students.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has declared the result for intermediate or class 12 board on April 18 in which hundreds of students failed. Soon after the declaration, parents, students and activists started protesting demanding a re-evaluation of the answer sheets as they alleged a goof-up. Some parents said their children are meritorious and expressed shock that they failed in the Intermediate exams or had scored very less marks.

Reportedly, 27 students including the nephew of Telugu Desam Party Rajya Sabha MP CM Ramesh, committed suicide over the result. Soon after, the state government had constituted a three-member committee to look into the allegations of irregularities in the declaration of the results.

Later, a revised Intermediate exam result was declared. According to Telangana PCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy, 11 students who scored over 900 (out of total 1,000), 125 with scores between 850 and 900 and about 2,000 who scored over 750 were declared failed in one subject which varied among students.