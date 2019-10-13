President Ram Nath Kovind visits Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana university

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday visited the Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana (S-VYASA) University at Jigani near Bengaluru. Founded by H R Nagendra, the deemed university aims at promoting wellness using Indian methods such as Yoga, Ayurveda and naturopathy. It also provides various courses on these subjects.

Advertising

Earlier in the day, Chief MinisterB S Yediyurappa called on the president, whose three-day tour of the state began on October 10, at the Raj Bhavan.

Deputy Chief Ministers Govind Karjol and C N Ashwath Narayan besides Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar accompanied Yediyurappa. The president participated in events at Mysuru and neighbouring Varuna during the past two days.

On Friday, Kovind laid the foundation stone for the campus of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research at Varuna Village, Mysuru. Speaking on the occasion, Kovind referred to the healthcare challenges in the country.

Advertising

“As a country we are challenged by the triple burden of communicable, non-communicable and new and emerging diseases.

Malnutrition and neglected tropical diseases place severe constraints on us. We need to improve access to health services,” Kovind said.

The president attended the birth centenary celebrations of late Jayachamaraja Wadiyar of Mysore on Thursday. He described the 25th Maharaja of Mysore as an exceptional ruler, able administrator, noted philosopher, music exponent, political thinker and philanthropist.

Kovind also offered prayers at the Chamundeshwari Devi shrine at Chamundi Hills in Mysuru.