President Ram Nath Kovind to announce NIRF ranking tomorrow

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Rankings 2019 will be released on April 8. President of India, Ram Nath Kovind will announce the varsity rankings for different fields and courses. The rankings will be announced under nine categories – Overall, Universities, Engineering, Colleges, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Architecture, and Law.

The ranking is done on the basis of teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.

Last year, the HRD Ministry released the ranking on April 3, 2019. Overall, the best institute was IISc and the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) was adjudged the best engineering college while the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIM-A) the best management institution. Delhi University’s Miranda House was the top college, premier healthcare institute AIIMS the best medical college and NLSIU-Bengaluru the best law school in the country.

NIRF ranking 2018: List of top 10 universities

1) Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru

2) Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi

3) Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi

4) Anna University, Chennai

5) University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad

6) Jadavpur University, Kolkata

7) University of Delhi, Delhi

8) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

9) Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune

10) Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh.