NIRF ranking 2019 LIVE: IIT-Madras is best institute, IISc Bangalore tops varsity list

NIRF ranking 2019 LIVE UPDATES: President of India, Ram Nath Kovind has announced the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Rankings 2019 on April 8, 2019. This year, Indian Institute of Technology, Madras topped the overall ranking.

The rankings were announced under nine categories – Overall, Universities, Engineering, Colleges, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Architecture, and Law.

The ranking is done on the basis of teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.

Last year, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore topped the list followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi, Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi. Anna University, Chennai secured rank 4, while University of Hyderabad clinched the fifth spot, and Jadavpur University hold the sixth position.