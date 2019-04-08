Toggle Menu
NIRF ranking 2019 LIVE: IIT-Madras is best institute, IISc Bangalore tops varsity listhttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/president-ram-nath-kovind-announces-nirf-ranking-know-best-university-engineering-mba-colleges-this-year-5663295/

NIRF ranking 2019 LIVE: IIT-Madras is best institute, IISc Bangalore tops varsity list

NIRF ranking 2019 LIVE UPDATES: President Ram Nath Kovind has announced the NIRF ranking. Check list of top university, engineering, MBA colleges

NIRF ranking live updates, NIRF ranking live, NIRF ranking 2019, NIRF 2019, NIRF India Ranking, Ram Nath Kovind, President Ram Nath Kovind
NIRF ranking 2019 LIVE: IIT-Madras topped in overall category

NIRF ranking 2019 LIVE UPDATES: President of India, Ram Nath Kovind has announced the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Rankings 2019 on April 8, 2019. This year, Indian Institute of Technology, Madras topped the overall ranking.

The rankings were announced under nine categories – Overall, Universities, Engineering, Colleges, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Architecture, and Law.

The ranking is done on the basis of teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.

Last year, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore topped the list followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi, Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi. Anna University, Chennai secured rank 4, while University of Hyderabad clinched the fifth spot, and Jadavpur University hold the sixth position.

Live Blog

NIRF ranking 2019 LIVE UPDATES: Check list of top engineering, MBA colleges, best universities  

IIT-Madras tops in Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation

IIT Madras also emerged as the ‘Top innovative Institution’ in the country in the maiden edition of the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA), launched by the Innovation Cell of MHRD in 2018, bagging the Rank no: 1 in Government Institutions category.

IIT Madras sweeps top honours at NIRF and Atal Rankings on Innovation 2019

NIRF raning 2019: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), on the occasion of its Diamond Jubilee Year, has bagged top honours in National Institutional Rankings Framework (NIRF) 2019 and the very first edition of Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA).

IIT Madras has been ranked as the ‘Best Educational Institution’ in the Country in the latest edition of National Institutional Rankings Framework (NIRF) 2019, which was released today (8th April 2019) by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India.

NLS, Bengaluru tops in Law category

National Law school, Bengaluru has secured the first position among the best law varsities.

IIT-Kharagpur tops in Architecture category

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (IIT-Kharagpur) clinched the first position in Architecture category, while IIT Roorkee has secured the second spot.

NIRF ranking 2019: Top 10 universities in India

Rank 1: Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore

Rank 2: Jawaharhal Nehru University, Delhi

Rank 3: Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Rank 4: University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad

Rank 5: Calcutta University, Kolkata

Rank 6: Jadavpur University, Kolkata

Rank 7: Anna University, Chennai

Rank 8: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

Rank 9: Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal

Rank 10: Savitribai Phule Pune University

Top 10 engineering institutes in India

Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras

Rank 2: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi

Rank 3: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay

Rank 4: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur

Rank 5: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur

Rank 6: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee

Rank 7: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati

Rank 8: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad

Rank 9: Anna University, Chennai

Rank 10: National Institute of Technology, Thiruchirappalli

NIRF ranking 2019: Seven IITs in top 10 list

The Indian Institute of Technology(IIT), Madras, topped the national ranking of higher institutes released by the Ministry of Human Resources Development (HRD) on Monday. Of the top 10 institutes, seven are IITs.

AIIMS New Delhi is the best medical institute

All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS, New Delhi) is the best medical institute in India followed by PGIMER Chandigarh

Miranda House tops in colleges category

Miranda House secured the first spot in overall colleges category, while Hindu college secured the second spot.

Jamia Hamdard tops in Pharmacy ranking

Jamia Hamdard has topped in Pharmacy ranking, followed by Panjab University

IIT-Madras tops in Engineering ranking

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Madras) has topped in ranking among engineering institutes, while IIT Delhi hold the second position.

IIM Bangalore is the top management institute in India

Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore clinched the first spot, while IIM Ahmedabad secured the second in NIRF ranking released on Monday, April 8.

IISc tops in university category

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore has topped in overall universities category. The Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi secured the second spot.

IIT-Madras tops overall category

President Ram Nath Kovind has announced the NIRF ranking. IIT-Madras ranks the top university in overall category.

NIRF ranking live updates, NIRF ranking live, NIRF ranking 2019, NIRF 2019, NIRF India Ranking, Ram Nath Kovind, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prakash Javadekar, NIRF Ranking Engineering

President Ram Nath Kovind has announced the ranking of top universities, engineering, MBA colleges

NIRF ranking 2019 LIVE UPDATES: Last year, the HRD Ministry released the ranking on April 3, 2018. Overall, the best institute was IISc and the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) was adjudged the best engineering college while the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIM-A) the best management institution. Delhi University’s Miranda House was the top college, premier healthcare institute AIIMS the best medical college and NLSIU-Bengaluru the best law school in the country.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 UP BEd JEE 2019 admit card released: How to download
2 KVS admissions 2019-20 to conclude soon: Check eligibility, documents needed and other details
3 Karnataka KSEEB SSLC, II PUC result 2019 date: Here are the latest updates