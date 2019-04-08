NIRF ranking 2019 LIVE: IIT-Madras is best institute, IISc Bangalore tops varsity list

NIRF ranking 2019 LIVE UPDATES: President of India, Ram Nath Kovind has announced the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Rankings 2019 on April 8, 2019. This year, Indian Institute of Technology, Madras topped the overall ranking.
The rankings were announced under nine categories – Overall, Universities, Engineering, Colleges, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Architecture, and Law.
The ranking is done on the basis of teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.
Last year, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore topped the list followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi, Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi. Anna University, Chennai secured rank 4, while University of Hyderabad clinched the fifth spot, and Jadavpur University hold the sixth position.
IIT-Madras tops in Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation
IIT Madras also emerged as the ‘Top innovative Institution’ in the country in the maiden edition of the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA), launched by the Innovation Cell of MHRD in 2018, bagging the Rank no: 1 in Government Institutions category.
IIT Madras sweeps top honours at NIRF and Atal Rankings on Innovation 2019
NIRF raning 2019: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), on the occasion of its Diamond Jubilee Year, has bagged top honours in National Institutional Rankings Framework (NIRF) 2019 and the very first edition of Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA).
IIT Madras has been ranked as the ‘Best Educational Institution’ in the Country in the latest edition of National Institutional Rankings Framework (NIRF) 2019, which was released today (8th April 2019) by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India.
NLS, Bengaluru tops in Law category
National Law school, Bengaluru has secured the first position among the best law varsities.
IIT-Kharagpur tops in Architecture category
Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (IIT-Kharagpur) clinched the first position in Architecture category, while IIT Roorkee has secured the second spot.
NIRF ranking 2019: Top 10 universities in India
Rank 1: Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore
Rank 2: Jawaharhal Nehru University, Delhi
Rank 3: Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
Rank 4: University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad
Rank 5: Calcutta University, Kolkata
Rank 6: Jadavpur University, Kolkata
Rank 7: Anna University, Chennai
Rank 8: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore
Rank 9: Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal
Rank 10: Savitribai Phule Pune University
Top 10 engineering institutes in India
Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras
Rank 2: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi
Rank 3: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay
Rank 4: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur
Rank 5: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur
Rank 6: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee
Rank 7: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati
Rank 8: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad
Rank 9: Anna University, Chennai
Rank 10: National Institute of Technology, Thiruchirappalli
NIRF ranking 2019: Seven IITs in top 10 list
The Indian Institute of Technology(IIT), Madras, topped the national ranking of higher institutes released by the Ministry of Human Resources Development (HRD) on Monday. Of the top 10 institutes, seven are IITs.
AIIMS New Delhi is the best medical institute
All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS, New Delhi) is the best medical institute in India followed by PGIMER Chandigarh
Miranda House tops in colleges category
Miranda House secured the first spot in overall colleges category, while Hindu college secured the second spot.
Jamia Hamdard tops in Pharmacy ranking
Jamia Hamdard has topped in Pharmacy ranking, followed by Panjab University
IIT-Madras tops in Engineering ranking
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Madras) has topped in ranking among engineering institutes, while IIT Delhi hold the second position.
IIM Bangalore is the top management institute in India
Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore clinched the first spot, while IIM Ahmedabad secured the second in NIRF ranking released on Monday, April 8.
IISc tops in university category
The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore has topped in overall universities category. The Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi secured the second spot.
IIT-Madras tops overall category
President Ram Nath Kovind has announced the NIRF ranking. IIT-Madras ranks the top university in overall category.