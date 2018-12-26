President nod to Himachal Pradesh Early Childhood Care and Education bill

President Ram Nath Kovind has given assent to two bills, including one from the Himachal Pradesh Early Childhood Care and Education Centers (Registration and Regulation) Bill 2017. The bill aims to ensure quality education to children by providing all basic facilities.

The Himachal Pradesh legislation will bring early childhood care and education centres in the state under government monitoring. Such childcare centres are controlled by trusts, societies, religious groups or international funding agencies and these channels suffer from issues of equitable access, uneven quality and growing commercialisation.

The second bill given assent by the President of India was the Tamil Nadu Vanniyakula Kshatriya Public Charitable Trusts and Endowments (Protection and Maintenance) Bill 2018. It

aims to prevent misuse, misappropriation of properties and income by people for causes other than those for which these endowments were created, a Home Ministry official said.