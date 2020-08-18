As President gives the nod, HRD Ministry is now Education Ministry

Minister of Education, formerly Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind has given the nod for the Cabinet’s decision to rename the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) as the Ministry of Education. The HRD Minister has welcomed the decision with a tweet where he said, “Happy to state that the change has started happening.”

The change in name was part of the new National Education Policy. It also offers a series of sweeping changes for the education ecosystem, from school to higher education to teachers and adult education. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also said earlier that the NEP 2020 reflects the spirit of new India and a shift from the burden of the schoolbag to the boon of lifelong learning.

Till 1985, India had the Ministry of Education, however, Rajiv Gandhi’s government changed its name to the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD). The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had voted in favour of reversing the name change. As reported by the Indian Express earlier, some RSS affiliates were involved through the drafting of the National Education Policy (NEP). Some of the key demands included the change of name, three-language formula among others.

On September 26, 1985, the Ministry of Education was renamed as the Ministry of Human Resource Development and P V Narasimha Rao was appointed as the minister. At that time, several other ministries were part of it. In 1999, Atal Bihari Vajpayee led the government to separate the department of culture and created the Ministry of Culture. Ministry of Youth too branched out of Ministry of HRD.

With the change in name, the Education Minister mentioned today while releasing the ARIIA ranking, more focus will be given to education. It is not just the name but also the mission and vision of the ministry that has changed. The HRD Ministry will now be the Ministry of Education, he said. The change in name is reflected through the official website as well.

