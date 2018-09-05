President confers National Award to Tripura teacher Sutapa Sur; ‘inspiration to everyone,’ says PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi with National Award for Teachers winner Sutapa Sur from Tripura (Image source: twitter.com/narendramodi) PM Narendra Modi with National Award for Teachers winner Sutapa Sur from Tripura (Image source: twitter.com/narendramodi)

Sutapa Sur, Headmistress of Kalikishore Higher Secondary School of Udaipur in Gomati district, 50 km from here, was awarded the National Award for Teachers at New Delhi on Wednesday, September 5 for her contribution to education in Tripura. She received the award from President Ram Nath Kovind on National Teachers’ Awards ceremony at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi this afternoon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also congratulated Sutapa, tweeting, “Ms. Sutapa Sur from Tripura is an inspiration for everyone. Her approach to the overall development of students of her school has shown demonstrable success in the results of the students. She has focused on education through co-curricular as well as cultural activities.”

Speaking to indianexpress.com, the National awardee teacher said that she teaches in a small school building in a village, which is devoid of modern plush facilities of her urban counterparts. But her school has secured 100 per cent pass percentage in the board exams for last four years. “I believe teachers should work with dedication and affection for students. They are our children and can be developed with care,” she said.

Sutapa hails from a family of teachers and is the daughter of a former headmaster of Kirit Bikram Institution (KBI), a school established by late royal scion Kirit Bikram Kishore Debbarman. Her mother Anima Sur is former headmistress of Gokulpur Colony School at Udaipur.

Daughter Sudeshna Dutta, who is a medical officer at Nazareth Hospital in Meghalaya, congratulated the National awardee and wrote, “You have always been an inspiration to me. Working tirelessly to bring us up and selflessly to enlighten the rural students. Today it’s our turn to be proud as your children. I must confess am happier today more than those days. Feeling like a celebrity once again. Am proud of you mom. Just be as you are”.

Meanwhile, in a Teachers’ Day event at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan here this afternoon, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said his government has initiated a host of measures to develop school education. These include adoption of National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus and curriculum, translation of NCERT study materials.

Deb also appealed teachers to sensitise students against drug addiction during school prayer meetings and said an international drug racket was active to turn Tripura into a “manufacturing unit” of cannabis and other narcotic items. He also accused erstwhile Left Front government of assisting the international drug racket to thrive and said narcotics were supplied from Tripura to Bihar, Assam, West Bengal and other states to destroy the youth force of the country.

“This is a big conspiracy. An international drug racket was working to turn Tripura into manufacturing unit of cannabis and drugs and destroy the youth force of the country”, Deb said. In an oblique reference to former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, Deb said smuggling, drug peddling and such crimes can never happen in a state without the knowledge of the chief minister. People will never forget them (Marxists) for their actions, Biplab said.

The state’s ruling BJP government today awarded five teachers for their contribution in spreading education in Tripura. These include two posthumous awards. Four awards were newly instituted after the last reigning king of Tripura – Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya, ‘Maharani’ Tulsibati Devi, who was the queen of king Radhakishore Manikya and Janaki Devi, the pioneer of women’s education in Tripura. Other serving and retired teachers were also awarded at a function here today.

