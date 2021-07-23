President appoints Vice Chancellors of 12 central universities

July 23, 2021 1:44:39 pm
The President of Indian Friday appointed the vice chancellors of 12 central universities. With this, 12 of the 22 vice-chancellor posts have been filled. These universities had vacant VC positions from a long time and a decision was made considering all the guidelines mentioned by the University Grants Commission.
With this, 12 of the 22 vacant vice-chancellor posts have been filled.
The details of the appointment are:
Central university of Haryana: Tankeshwar Kumar
Central university of Himachal Pradesh: Sat Prakash Bansal
Central university of Jammu: Sanjeev Jain
Central university of Jharkhand: Kshiti Bhushan Das
Central university of Karnataka: Battu Satyanarayana
Central university of Tamil Nadu: Muthukalingan Krishnan
Central university of Hyderabad: Basuthkar J Rao
Read | 40% teaching positions vacant in 14 central universities: govt
Central university of South Bihar: Kameshwar Nath Singh
North-Eastern Hill University: Prabha Shankar Shukla
Guru Ghasidas: Alok Kumar Chakrawal
Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU): Syed Ainul Hasan
Manipur University: N Lokender Singh
A total of 10 central universities, including JNU and DU, have vacant vice-chancellor positions.
