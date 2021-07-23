President appoints Vice Chancellors of 12 central universities

A total of 10 central universities, including JNU and DU have vacant vice-chancellor positions. File

The President of Indian Friday appointed the vice chancellors of 12 central universities. With this, 12 of the 22 vice-chancellor posts have been filled. These universities had vacant VC positions from a long time and a decision was made considering all the guidelines mentioned by the University Grants Commission.

The details of the appointment are:

Central university of Haryana: Tankeshwar Kumar

Central university of Himachal Pradesh: Sat Prakash Bansal

Central university of Jammu: Sanjeev Jain

Central university of Jharkhand: Kshiti Bhushan Das

Central university of Karnataka: Battu Satyanarayana

Central university of Tamil Nadu: Muthukalingan Krishnan

Central university of Hyderabad: Basuthkar J Rao

Central university of South Bihar: Kameshwar Nath Singh

North-Eastern Hill University: Prabha Shankar Shukla

Guru Ghasidas: Alok Kumar Chakrawal

Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU): Syed Ainul Hasan

Manipur University: N Lokender Singh

