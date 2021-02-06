scorecardresearch
Preparing for JEE Main 2021? Try these sample papers

In order to prepare for the exam well, students need to practice based on the new paper pattern. Here is a sample paper which can help students get practice before heading for the exam. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | February 6, 2021 3:41:08 pm
JEE Main 2021 to be held four times this year.

JEE Main 2021: The engineering entrance exam – JEE Main – will be held in a different pattern this year. Not only the number of attempts will be doubled this year but also the paper pattern is going to be different. For each section, students will be asked 30 questions of which they will have to answer 25. The relaxation is offered due to the pandemic.

In order to prepare for the exam well, students need to practice based on the new paper pattern. Here is a sample paper created by Vidyamandir Classes which can help students get a practice before heading for the exam.

