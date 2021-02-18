Preparation hacks to crack WBJEE 2021

WBJEE 2021: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board is going to conduct the WBJEE 2021 exam on July 11. WBJEEB announced the exam date in early February at the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in. The state-level entrance exam is conducted for admission to BE/ B.Tech and B.Pharm courses. The board is yet to release the official notification for the engineering entrance test.

With the release of the notification, WBJEE registrations are also expected to commence in February/ March. Based on the previous year trends, class 12th pass or appearing candidates can apply for the exam provided that they studied in the science stream (PCM/B) and obtained the required minimum percentage of marks.

With about four-and-a-half months left before the exam, the question of the hour becomes where should one start preparing for the WBJEE 2021? The answer is knowing what to study, and this answer can be found in the syllabus. As per previous year West Bengal JEEs, the question paper is based on the subjects of maths, physics and chemistry. Since the level of questions is as per the 10+2 standard, therefore, indicative topics are as per chapters from PCM textbooks of the 10+2 level.

Knowing the syllabus and exam pattern is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to starting preparations for WBJEE. A lot of hard work and dedicated efforts are required to cover the syllabus in a way that candidates can answer any question with sheer confidence. However, for this, one must have a full proof study plan/ timetable. While devising a study plan for the next four months or so, candidates must ensure to include all important topics/ sub-topics to study for the exam. It is important that candidates set targets for completing preparations of individual topics in the study plan.

While most candidates tend to adopt smart preparation strategies during the final hour, we recommend that the best methods be implemented from early on. Simply referring to the syllabus can lead a candidate astray as to what are the most important topics to cover for the exam. WBJEE previous year question papers can be effectively used to resolve this dilemma.

While referring to past year papers, candidates must aim to analyse and identify the high yield topics. These are topics from which, questions are either covered or carry significant marks weightage in almost every WBJEE exam. Similarly, candidates must also identify typical questions from each topic that are commonly asked by the board.

Post the release of WBJEE admit cards, candidates are expected to indulge in extensive revisions. To ensure such revisions are effortless and less time consuming, one must essentially take short notes during early preparation stages. These short notes of important facts and figures will come in handy for quick reference during the last few days before the exam. Candidates must note that regular revisions of topics already studied is a key success factor in securing one’s position at the top of the merit lists.

As and when a candidate progresses with preparations, the role of taking mock tests and solving sample papers elucidates. During the mid-point of the study time table, candidates are expected to have covered half of the syllabus and therefore, they can attempt to solve mock tests. One can start by taking subject-specific mock tests at first and then move on to take a complete mock test during the last few weeks before the exam. In addition, solving sample papers essentially means that candidates come across a diverse variety of questions that are commonly asked in such entrance exams.