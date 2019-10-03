Preparation hacks to crack KVPY 2019 test

IISc Bangalore is all set to conduct Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) 2019 test on November 3, 2019. The issuance of KVPY 2019 admit card will begin in the second week of October, on the official website kvpy.iisc.ernet.in.

KVPY fellowship is a very popular fellowship program among class 11 and 12 students, due to which the competition in the exam is always stiff. Here are some tips on how to prepare for KVPY 2019 in one month and ace the exam with flying colours.

Previous year question papers for KVPY are the best source to understand the exam and prepare for it. Students should try to solve at least two to three previous year question papers in a day and then note down the number of correct and incorrect answers. The target should be to again solve incorrect questions within the same day. Students can also solve mock tests, sample paper, etc.

To determine the result of KVPY, IISc finalises a cut-off score. It is the minimum marks needed to qualify for the exam.

Last year, the cut off for SA (Gen / OBC) was 45 marks out of 100 and for SA (SC / ST / PwD), it was 32 marks out of 100. The cut-off marks for SB (Gen / OBC) were 43 marks out of 100 and the same for SB (SC / ST / PWD) was 20 marks out of 100. Students under SX (Gen / OBC) had to score 53 marks out of 100 and the cut off for SX (SC / ST / PwD) was 40 marks out of 100

Hence, while solving the previous year question papers or mock test or sample papers, students should aim to secure more than the cut off marks. However, this is the lowest limit, the higher the score, the better are the chances of getting the fellowship.

Do not juggle between too many books. Get one good book and prepare it thoroughly. Some of the books recommended by previous year qualifying candidates are Solomons and Fryhle’s Organic Chemistry by Wiley, HC Verma, Test of Mathematics at 10+2 Level, and NCERT.

Students who have prepared their class syllabus well can easily crack KVPY 2019. Understanding the basics of physics, chemistry, mathematics, and biology is very important. To crack the mathematics section, students also need to develop an approach to look at a problem from various angles. Mathematics in KVPY demands a lot of reasoning and analytical skills. Hence, candidates must prepare topics like permutation and Combination, basic geometry, circle, trigonometry, and sequences.

Manage your time wisely by following a proper study plan. Make sure you prepare your strategy keeping in mind all the subjects. To ace the KVPY exam it is important to do well in all the subjects.

Above all, stay calm and relaxed. Nothing can be achieved with an anxious mind. Just prepare with dedication and for sure the exam will go well.