Preparation hacks to crack JEE Main 2021 February exam

JEE Main 2021 preparation tips: The National Testing Agency is all set to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) in four sessions. JEE Main registration process is already going on at the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The exam dates are also announced by the NTA. The exam for the February session is scheduled to take place across the country from February 23 to 26.

Thus, candidates who are registering to appear in the February session only have less than two months time to prepare for the exam. However, there is a lot one can do within this time besides solving test series and revising textbooks. We have compiled a list of important study tips and preparation guidelines to crack the exam in the first attempt.

For candidates who are genuinely aiming to get admissions in UG engineering, architecture and planning degree courses through JEE Main, these last few days are extremely crucial before the exam. Referring to the JEE Main syllabus, there is a lot to cover with very little time left.

The JEE Main admit cards are expected to be released during the second week of February. One must focus on the subjects that they are weak at first. Make the most out of the first six or seven days to clear out confusions in such topics and prepare to dedicate the remaining time in implementing the smart study tips we are suggesting here.

There have been certain changes in the JEE Main exam pattern. For example, there are now two sections in every subject of the exam. In the second section, candidates have the option to choose 5 out of 10 questions. This section contains numerical value type questions and candidates have to attempt five out of ten optional questions. As such, candidates must capitalise on this opportunity to secure higher marks.

READ | How more than one coaching institute take credit for JEE, NEET success stories

Practice NVT questions from JEE Main mock tests. Candidates must ensure that they practice solving science subject-based numerical problems as much as possible in order to get full marks in these sections.

Section A of each subject of JEE Main contains MCQ-type questions. Candidates may note that the JEE Main exam was previously conducted on the basis of MCQ type questions only. As such, there is a good chance that candidates can come across questions repeated in the previous years.

Therefore, a useful strategy is to refer to the JEE Main previous year papers and make a list of the most important topics from which MCQ type questions are asked in the exam. Focus on preparations for these topics extensively in order to improve the number of good attempts in the first section of each subject.

Candidates must note that admission to the UG courses is based on the JEE score. Therefore, those who wish for admission to top colleges have to secure a place higher up the JEE Main merit lists.

Read | JEE toppers opt for Computer Science over Artificial Intelligence, here’s why

Such candidates must therefore be well-versed with the fundamentals of science subjects i.e. physics, chemistry and mathematics to be able to answer even tricky or uncommon questions. Therefore, aspirants must revise important theories, concepts, relations, formulas, and problem-solving methods extensively. With a clear understanding, candidates can attempt all the five NVT questions in section B of each subject as there is no negative marking in this section.

One of the most important strategies for securing a high number of good attempts in the exam is proper time management. The duration of the exam is 3 hours only within which candidates have to attempt 75 questions. Candidates must be able to quickly recall the important mathematical and scientific formulas in order to solve questions quickly. We advise candidates to make a chart/note of most important formulas, scientific equations, relations etc and revise these every day before the exam.

One last but extremely useful suggestion for JEE Main is to go through solved sample papers for the exam. This way, candidates can cover a wide variety of topics and typical questions within a short time. One can also refer to the previous year papers in conjunction with JEE Main answer keys to serve the same purpose.