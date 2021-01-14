Preparation hacks to crack CEED, UCEED 2021

CEED, UCEED 2021: The Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) are two national-level exams being conducted by the Indian Institute of Bombay. Evident from the nomenclature, CEED is for admission to the Master’s programme in Design while UCEED is for admission to Bachelor’s degree programme in Design.

The CEED and UCEED registrations are already over and the examinations are scheduled to be conducted nationally on January 17, which brings us to the important topic of how to utilise these last few days in preparing for these two exams.

The CEED and UCEED admit cards are already released by the IIT-Bombay for eligible applicants. There are only about 3-4 days before the exam date and considering the syllabus and pattern of CEED and UCEED, it seems that extensive practice is one of the most important things to do during the last few days.

For CEED, an important area of advantage is that in Part A of the exam, which consists of MCQ type questions, there is no negative marking in questions 1 to 8. Candidates must focus their CEED preparations to ensure that they attempt all the eight questions in this section accurately.

Similarly, part B of the CEED exam pattern is based on pen-and-paper mode and candidates are required to answer 20 questions each from the topics of visual sensitivity, creativity, sketching, form sensitivity and problem identification. These topics are more practice intensive and candidates can always refer to the CEED previous year papers for a better idea of the exact type of questions that are conventionally asked in this exam.

Coming to the last-minute preparations for UCEED, the pattern of the question paper exhibits an opportunity to score 60 marks by answering one single question. Part B of the UCEED 2021 exam consists of a single question based on drawing. The question carries 60 marks and if answered correctly, candidates can easily lay their claim on such significant marks weightage. It is advised to refer to the UCEED previous year papers of at least the last five years and check out the type of question asked in this section. Candidates must practice sketching/drawing extensively to avoid silly mistakes and secure the best score out of 60 in this section.

Another important opportunity in UCEED to be capitalised during the last few days is focusing on the numerical answer type questions (NAT) in part A of the question paper. 18 NAT questions are asked in the first part and these questions do not incur any negative marking. Candidates must therefore practice solving numerical problems as per the UCEED syllabus for a better chance of solving NAT questions accurately. Similarly, NAT questions are also included in the CEED syllabus and candidates are advised to brush up on formulas, methodologies and other important aspects of solving numerical questions during the last few days.

One of the most important skills required in design is visualisation and drawing. In order to top the merit lists of CEED and UCEED exams in 2021, excellent drawing skills are imperative. Candidates are advised to brush up on important drawing techniques especially those used in the visualisation and reproduction of 3D sketches. Working on perspective is a must for visualising daily life objects in multiple points of view and reproducing the same on pen and paper.

Another important suggestion is to work on observation and problem-solving skills during the last few days. Those who took the exam before suggest that observation skills are necessary to solve tricky questions that demand a creative solution. At the same time, also indulge in mock tests for CEED and UCEED and work on time management since it is very easy to get stuck on one question and lose precious time in the exam hall.