Preparation hacks for NEET, JEE Main 2020 while staying at home

Dates of two of the biggest national level entrance exams, JEE Main 2020, and NEET 2020 are being pushed back further taking note of the situations arising out of coronavirus pandemic. While initially scheduled for April, and May respectively, they are now proposed to be held in June.

While on one hand the postponement has left lakhs of students anxious. However, looking at the brighter side, it has also bought them more time for preparation.

JEE Main, NEET 2020: Check these tips and tricks while studying from home

There are dozens of online mock tests available for both, the engineering entrance exam as well as the medical entrance exam. It is highly recommended taking multiple mock tests to analyse one’s preparation status, understand the level of the exam and improve speed with accuracy.

Toppers of both the examinations of last year have advised aspirants to solve previous years’ question papers. This step is proven to help test takers increase their marks by a significant margin.

Ed-tech platforms also provide lectures, quick lessons plans, for JEE/ NEET candidates. Candidates can look for good Youtube channels and clear concepts using the lectures available there.

Even on the official website of NTA, nta.ac.in, IIT-Pal lectures are available. These are a video series lectures, prepared by the professors of IITs, especially for JEE Main and NEET aspirants.

Lockdown timetable

Stranded at home is making some students lazy as well. But this is the time to make it or break it. Make sure the hours of your day are effectively broken down, for better preparation. Here are some tips for a good timetable that one can follow:

In the timetable keep slots to complete the revision of all important chapters first.

A JEE Main aspirant can follow the chronology of subjects for revision each day like this:

Mornings: Physics (3 hours)

Afternoons: Maths (3 hours)

Evenings: Chemistry (2 hours)

Nights: Mock test / previous year papers (2 or 3 hours every alternate day)

Once the JEE Main 2020 admit card is released, you will know the exact exam date. And then you can focus on only revising from your notes.

A NEET aspirant can follow a revision as follows:

Mornings: Biology (3 hours)

Afternoon: Physics (3 hours)

Evening: Chemistry (2 hours)

Nights: Mock test / previous year papers (2 or 3 hours every alternate day)

Once all the important chapters have been revised, start with the revision of other chapters and follow the same chronology as above. Now that there is some extra time in hand, do dedicate 1 hour for those chapters which you missed out earlier during preparation.

Also, candidates can squeeze in some time for physical activities as well. It is important to remain healthy during the lockdown.

Work to improve paper solving effectiveness

JEE Main has 75 questions, which are to be solved in 3 hours. Thus, a student gets 2.4 minutes per question. On the other hand, in NEET 2020 candidates have to solve 180 questions in 3 hours, this means that candidates get 1 minute, per question. In JEE, candidates should not be misguided by the time per questions because the MCQs and NVT asked in the exam are tricky and time-taking. NEET aspirants should work on speed so that paper can be attempted completely.

Aspirants of both the exams should not take chemistry lightly because over the years it has been noticed that it is the most scoring section in the exam. In the past, it has also been the easiest section in both the exams. Hence, it can be the game changer for the students.

