Premier institutes not collaborating, need to tie fundings: AICTE chief

Stressing on the “lack of collaboration among the country’s premier institutes”, AICTE chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe on Thursday said that there was a need to “attach strings” to the funding of these institutes to make them undertake collaborative programmes.

“We do have excellent institutions in Ahmedabad like IIM-A, EDII, NID, IITGn. Similarly, in other cities like Bangalore, Chandigarh, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi. You look at any city of India, you have varieties of institutions which should come together, collaborate and start thinking about the future problems and how to solve them, how to empower our citizens, how to create jobs, how to help the economy to grow because most of our institutes work in silos. They have excellent facilities, but they don’t share their facilities with other institutes,” the AICTE chairman said.

“So, we need to develop models where the funding by any agency — whether by Department of Science and Technology, the state government or DBT, or AICTE or HRD Ministry — strings must be attached that unless you collaborate with five other institutions, this funding will not given,” he added.

He also called for summer collaboration by faculty and students of these institutes to help create “new generation of entrepreneurs and start-ups”.

He also said that as part of the start-up policy of the Union government, electives in the area of entrepreneurship — be it creation of business plan, in terms of market survey, economy, how to go ahead with product development to actually getting funding and then starting the entrepreneurship research — are being encouraged.

Also, this year, as part of the two-year management programme, a new discipline on innovation entrepreneurship and venture development has been launched, he said. The two-year masters programme — whether MBA or post-graduate diploma programme in management — will empower the business graduates to launch start-ups and not look for multinational jobs, Sahasrabudhe added.

According to him, in the last five years, as many as 244 large start-ups were given Rs 1,561 crore out of Rs 10,000 crore fund that was created by the government. “So, the utilisation is much less then what is projected. A total 18,861 start-ups have been formally registered. That number is okay but it is not as much as our expectations. The number of jobs created by them are 5.60 lakh, but our expectation is hundred fold — definitely 5 crore jobs could be created by start-ups alone,” he said.