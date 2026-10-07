Indian student Pratyush Prabhakar elected VP of Academic Affairs at Harvard Kennedy School

A public policy professional, Pratyush Prabhakar, who previously worked as a policy and communications adviser to the Minister of Railways, with the Union Government has been elected Vice-President, Academic Affairs of the student-government at the Harvard Kennedy School (HKS). Students from more than 96 countries, studying across multiple programmes at the school, took part in the election.

As Vice-President, Academic Affairs, Prabhakar will co-chair the HKS Academic Affairs Committee with the Dean. The role involves representing students on academic matters, including curriculum, advising and other issues related to their academic experience at the school. The committee provides a forum for student concerns to be raised with the school’s leadership.

Prabhakar is pursuing a Master’s in Public Administration at HKS as an Edward S Mason Fellow. The Mason Fellowship is aimed at public-sector professionals and leaders from developing countries. His current programme focuses on public administration and policy, and follows his earlier work in the Indian government.

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Before joining Harvard, Prabhakar also worked with India’s Ministry of Education, in addition to the Ministry of Railways. His work with the ministries covered government and public-sector issues. He has also founded two organisations, ‘Communeeti’ and ‘thriWe’, alongside his government work.

During the campaign, Prabhakar cited Mahatma Gandhi as an inspiration. The results were announced on October 2, which is observed as Gandhi Jayanti in India, and Prabhakar referred to the date in a message following the announcement.

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The election brings Prabhakar into a student representative role that will involve working with the school’s academic leadership. The Academic Affairs Committee deals with issues concerning students’ academic experience, giving student representatives a role in raising concerns and contributing to discussions on curriculum and advising. For Prabhakar, the position combines his studies at HKS with the public-sector experience he brought to the school. It also gives him a platform to bring the perspectives of a diverse student body, drawn from more than 96 countries, into those conversations.

Harvard Kennedy School is Harvard University’s graduate school focused on public policy and government. It offers graduate programmes in areas including public policy, public administration, international development and political governance. The school is named after former US president and Harvard alumnus himself, John F Kennedy.