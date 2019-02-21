Prakash Javadekar lays foundation stone of Central University at Dehra in Himachal Pradesh

Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar Thursday laid the foundation stone for a permanent campus of the Central University at Dehra in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district. Until now the university was being run from a temporary campus at Shahpur in Kangra due to delay in finalising the site for a permanent campus.

Javadekar said the university would provide quality higher education to thousands of students from the state. “The university would open new vistas of development in the area besides providing quality higher education to the youth,” he said.

The minister said the Centre would provide all possible help to ensure that the campus is be completed soon. Javadekar said the forest clearance for construction of the university was accorded when he was the Union Forest and Environment minister. He said the Centre has sanctioned several institutions of national repute to the state.

“Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) has been sanctioned for Una and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) for Mandi. A cluster university has also been sanctioned for Mandi district,” Javadekar said. He said the Centre was committed to provide digital boards in the schools in a phased manner in about nine lakh schools across the country.

Chief Minister Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur, MP Hamirpur Anurag Thakur and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. The chief minister said the development of the region will be strengthened with the introduction of the Central University.

Javadekar will also lay the foundation of other campus of the university at Dharamshala. The central government had in 2007 announced establishment of a university in the states that did not have a Central University.

Thee Central University of Himachal Pradesh is established under the Central Universities Act 2009 enacted by Parliament.