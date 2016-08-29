Prakash Javadekar inaugurates IIT in Dharwad

Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javdekar formally launched IIT Dharwad chapter in Dharwad on Sunday.

The inauguration, which was planned last month end, had to be postponed due to the Kalasa Banduri agitation.

The prestigious higher education institute has already started functioning from this academic year from a temporary structure. Around 2000 students with Science and Maths background have been invited to the inaugural function to sensitise them about the higher learning institute.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Union Minister Ananth Kumar, Member of Parliament Prahlad Joshi and ministers in the state cabinet will participate in the event.

Located at Walmi centre on the city’s outskirts till its permanent campus is built in the sprawling 470 acres allocated by the government at nearby Kelgeri town, the institute will be mentored by IIT-Bombay over the next three years.

According to an August 3 report, both the houses had passed the Institutes of Technology (Amendment) Bill which states that Jammu, Tirupati, Palakkad, Goa, Dharward and Bhilai are set to get IITs.

Replying to a debate before passage of the bill, the HRD Minister had said, “IITs will remain centres of excellence. We will not allow anything to lower their standards. Actually we all should try to improve them further and make them really world class institutes.”

On August 6, the minister had inaugurated IIT Jammu and two days later, he inaugurated an IIT in Chhattisgarh, the first in the state. He along with the Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar had also inaugrated IIT Goa campus last month where Parrikar had announced a recearch tie-up between DRDO and IIT Bombay and IIT Madras.

