Asked to attend Prakash Javadekar event in Jamia, hostel students refuse to welcome him

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar.

In an official notice, the Jamia Millia Islamia has asked all residents of its girls’ hostel to be present when Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar visits the campus Wednesday afternoon.

“Mr Prakash Javadekar will now be visiting our hostel on Wednesday. Please note that all students who have not yet proceeded on leave will have to be present in the hostel 1 pm onwards. You are informed that there will be strict observance of attendance that day and you will be penalised if not found present. We have to put our best foot forward,” stated a notice by the Provost, Baran Farooqui.

Residents of the hostel have now written an “open letter” to the Union minister — who is scheduled to inaugurate a girls’ hostel — telling him he was “not welcome” on campus. The students also claimed that UGC regulations — pertaining to “prevention, prohibition and redressal of sexual harassment of women employees and students in higher educational institutions” — were not being followed.

“… The announcement of your visit has also been accompanied by numerous changes in the already regressive rules of the hostel, as even stricter restrictions have been imposed to regulate the mobility of women residents…,” stated the letter.

The students added, “We do not feel you have any legitimacy to visit a women’s hostel, since your ministry and UGC have completely failed to ensure implementation of these regulations by universities… No Mr Javadekar, you are not welcome in our hostel.”

The Provost could not be reached for her comments.

