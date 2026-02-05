Pradhan meets delegation of 24 Canadian universities to boost India-Canada higher education ties

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday met with a delegation of academic leaders from 24 leading Canadian universities led by Amb Christopher Cooter, High Commissioner. The meeting aimed to deepen academic and research engagements with Indian HEIs and further strengthen India-Canada cooperation in higher education.

As posted on the microblogging site, X by Pradhan, the Canadian universities are willing to set up international campuses, strengthen academic, research and innovation capacities, talent development and building workforce of the future, as well as create innovative models for advancing the long-term educational agenda.

According to data shared by the Ministry of External Affairs during the Winter Session of Parliament in December 2025, there are 4,27,085 Indian students in Canada. The number includes both those studying in schools and those studying in universities and tertiary institutions.

In 2024, Canada was the top international higher education destination with a total of 4,27,000 Indian students visiting the country. This was followed by the USA with 3,37,630 Indian students, the United Kingdom with 1,85,000, Australia (1,22,202), and Germany (42,997), the NITI Aayog report said.

Why are fewer students arriving in Canada in 2025?

According to official data released by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), the country recorded a nearly 60% decline in new international student arrivals in 2025 compared to last year. The number of new arrivals fell by about 1.32 lakh within a year, the change reflecting the impact of sweeping reforms to student and temporary worker programs introduced since late 2023.

In early 2024, the federal government introduced an annual limit of 3.60 lakh study permits nationwide to “stabilise growth” and address pressures on housing and infrastructure.

In 2025, the cap was further reduced by 10%, bringing down allocations across provinces and territories. Alongside this, Ottawa made it mandatory for every acceptance letter to be verified through an official process to curb fraud and unauthorised enrollments. The government also increased financial requirements for study permit applicants — a move aimed at ensuring students are better prepared to meet living costs in Canada’s high-inflation environment.

These changes, coupled with the slower processing of applications submitted under earlier rules, have significantly reduced new arrivals this academic year.

What’s behind the policy shift?

The government has emphasised that the goal is not to restrict genuine talent but to make immigration “sustainable and better aligned with labour market needs.” In a statement, Immigration Minister Marc Miller said the new limits are intended to “return temporary resident levels to below 5% of Canada’s population” in the coming years.

Concerns had been growing around the surge of short-term residents, particularly international students, who faced housing shortages, high rents, and limited employment opportunities. The government has said that these changes are meant to ensure better outcomes for both students and host communities.