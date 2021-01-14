Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 3.0 to skill 8 lakh youth in new-age, COVID-related skills

The scheme will run with an outlay of Rs 948.90 crore. (Image by Pixabay/Representational)

The third phase of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) 3.0 will be launched on January 15 in 600 districts across India. Under the third phase, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) aims to train 8 lakh candidates. The MSDE claims that now the focus will be on new-age and COVID-related skills.

The ministry claims to have “improved the newer version of the scheme to match the current policy doctrine and energize the skilling ecosystem affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic”.

The scheme will run with an outlay of Rs 948.90 crore. The 729 Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras (PMKKs), empaneled non-PMKK training centres and more than 200 ITIs under Skill India will be rolling out PMKVY 3.0 training.

The Skill India Mission was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 under which the flagship scheme PMKVY is run.

The launch of PMVYK 3.0 will be done by the Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dr Mahendranath Pandey in the presence of the Minister of State, Raj Kumar Singh. The event will also be addressed by the State Skill Ministers and Members of Parliament.