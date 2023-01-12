scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: PM Modi launches masterclass to help students beat exam stress

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: The videos and other resources are available at the official website — narendramodi.in/parikshapecharcha. The date to participate in PPC 2023 has been extended till January 27, 2023.

(Representative image. Express photo)
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today shared a ‘repository of mantras and activities’ with students to help them beat exam stress, as a part of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023. The videos are available at the official website — narendramodi.in/parikshapecharcha.

PPC 2023 |Know where to apply, themes and more

“It is exam season and as our #ExamWarriors are immersed in exam preparations, sharing an interesting repository of Mantras and activities that will help ease exam stress and also help celebrate exams,” PM tweeted.

The series aims to bring together all the important themes that the Prime Minister has touched upon in his interactions. The website hosts videos of the Prime Minister, text summary of the concepts and graphics that succinctly captures the message. It covers several topics such as ‘what is right attitude towards exams?’, ‘confidence in and out of the exam hall’, time management, handling difficult subjects, how to concentrate, ‘making the most of memory’, ‘setting goals’, and much more.

Recently, the Ministry of Education announced that the sixth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) will be held on January 27 in a town hall format at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. The date to participate in PPC 2023 has been extended to January 27, 2023. Interested candidates can register at the official website — innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2023. Students of classes 9 to 12 are eligible to participate in this annual discussion.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 15:06 IST
