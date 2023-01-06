PPC 2023: PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha registration date extended till Jan 27

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: The Ministry of Education today announced that the date to participate in PPC 2023 has been extended till January 27, 2023. Interested candidates can register at the official website — innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2023.

Students of classes 9 to 12 are eligible to participate in PM’s annual discussion with students, parents and teachers. This year, about 2050 students, teachers and parents selected through competitions on MyGov, will be gifted with PPC kits by the Ministry of Education.

No worries if you missed it! The date to participate in #PPC2023 has been extended till 27th January 2023. Join Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi on #ParikshaPeCharcha2023 & learn to do your best in upcoming exams. Participate now: https://t.co/MYWvbz2rLK pic.twitter.com/Oh2wvsuDFs — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) January 6, 2023

Recently, the Ministry of Education had announced that the sixth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) will be held on January 27. This year, PPC 2023 will be held in a town hall format at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.

Students who wish to participate in Pariksha Pe Charcha were given time till December 30 to register on innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2023 and take part in the creative writing competition on based on the several themes that have been uploaded on the website. Now, the deadline has been extended. Topics are different for students, teachers and parents.

Selected questions which will be shortlisted by NCERT might feature in the programme. Those participants who have asked those questions may get an opportunity to interact with the media.