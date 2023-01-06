scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

PPC 2023: PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha registration date extended till Jan 27

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Interested candidates can register at the official website — innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2023.

Pariksha Pe Charcha, PPC 2023, Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023, PM ModiPPC 2023: This year, PPC 2023 will be held in a town hall format at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. (Representative image. Express photo by Jaipal Singh)
PPC 2023: PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha registration date extended till Jan 27
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: The Ministry of Education today announced that the date to participate in PPC 2023 has been extended till January 27, 2023. Interested candidates can register at the official website — innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2023.

Also read |Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: PM Modi urges students, parents to participate

Students of classes 9 to 12 are eligible to participate in PM’s annual discussion with students, parents and teachers. This year, about 2050 students, teachers and parents selected through competitions on MyGov, will be gifted with PPC kits by the Ministry of Education.

Recently, the Ministry of Education had announced that the sixth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) will be held on January 27. This year, PPC 2023 will be held in a town hall format at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.

Students who wish to participate in Pariksha Pe Charcha were given time till December 30 to register on innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2023 and take part in the creative writing competition on based on the several themes that have been uploaded on the website. Now, the deadline has been extended. Topics are different for students, teachers and parents.

Selected questions which will be shortlisted by NCERT might feature in the programme. Those participants who have asked those questions may get an opportunity to interact with the media.

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 17:12 IST
