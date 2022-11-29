Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: PM Modi to interact with students, parents ahead of boards exams

Following the ritual of last five year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will yet again hold ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ – an interactive session with students appearing in the board exams this year. The information about the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme was shared on the official Twitter handle of the Ministry of Education.

The registration process to participate in the interaction is now active and the last date to register in December 25. Interested students can register at the official website — innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2023. Apart from students, parents and teachers can also participate in the event.

Know the mantra to overcome your fears & celebrate exams like festivals! Take part in #PPC2023 activities & stand a chance to interact directly with Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi. Visit: https://t.co/PpA2Mja27s #ParikshaPeCharcha2023 pic.twitter.com/mDxv2Uzc0h — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) November 29, 2022

“Know the mantra to overcome your fears & celebrate exams like festivals! Take part in #PPC2023 activities & stand a chance to interact directly with Hon’ble PM,” the Twitter notification reads.

Students of classes 9 to 12 are eligible to participate. About 2050 students, teachers and parents selected through competitions on MyGov, will be gifted with PPC Kits by Ministry of Education.