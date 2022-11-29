scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: PM Modi to interact with students, parents ahead of boards exams

The registration process to participate in the interaction is now active and the deadline to register in December 25. Interested students can register at the official website — innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2023.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023, PPC 2023, PM ModiPPC 2023: Students of classes 9 to 12 are eligible to participate. (Representative image)

Following the ritual of last five year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will yet again hold ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ – an interactive session with students appearing in the board exams this year. The information about the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme was shared on the official Twitter handle of the Ministry of Education.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 Highlights |We must institutionalise equal opportunities for both girls and boys, says PM Narendra Modi

The registration process to participate in the interaction is now active and the last date to register in December 25. Interested students can register at the official website — innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2023. Apart from students, parents and teachers can also participate in the event.

“Know the mantra to overcome your fears & celebrate exams like festivals! Take part in #PPC2023 activities & stand a chance to interact directly with Hon’ble PM,” the Twitter notification reads.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP worries about NOTA votesPremium
Delhi Confidential: Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP worries about NOTA votes
Agrarian Punjab diesel-driven; Delhi opts for cleaner optionsPremium
Agrarian Punjab diesel-driven; Delhi opts for cleaner options
The shadow of 1979: Iran and Saudi Arabia are fighting Islamism; Pakistan...Premium
The shadow of 1979: Iran and Saudi Arabia are fighting Islamism; Pakistan...
Geniben Thakor interview: ‘BJP’s choice of a Thakor candidate...Premium
Geniben Thakor interview: ‘BJP’s choice of a Thakor candidate...

Students of classes 9 to 12 are eligible to participate. About 2050 students, teachers and parents selected through competitions on MyGov, will be gifted with PPC Kits by Ministry of Education.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-11-2022 at 03:57:56 pm
Next Story

Hungarian filmmaker Bela Tarr to receive IFFK Lifetime Achievement Award

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close