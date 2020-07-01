Postpone NEET 2020: Parents from Middle East countries file plea in SC 

Plea in Supreme Court to postpone NEET 2020 Plea in Supreme Court to postpone NEET 2020

NEET 2020: The parents of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2020) candidates in the Middle East countries have filed a plea in Supreme Court demanding to postpone the medical entrance exam. The parents demanded either to set-up examination centres in countries of Middle East or to postpone the examination in view of COVID-19 pandemic, as reported by news agency ANI. The Kerala HC earlier rejected a plea on the same.

Parents of NEET candidates in Middle East countries have filed a plea in Supreme Court, seeking direction to govt to set up examination centres in Middle East countries or postpone examination in view of #COVID19. Kerala High Court earlier rejected a plea to the same effect. — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2020

Meanwhile, the Parents Association of India in its letter to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has listed 16 points to postpone the entrance exam.

Stating that students can act as a carrier of COVID-19, citing transport and health of those coming from containment zones, lack of online resources as key reasons, the association has appealed to the Ministry to hold the exam only when the COVID-19 peak in India reduces.

It also asked the government to “frame guidelines to compensate for the loss and the mental anguish that the students have had to go through due to the pandemic, in terms of marks, giving more time for preparation and any other way the government finds suitable.

The letter also cites examples where exams have been canceled or postponed, including CBSE and CISCE board exams, UPSC examinations, CTET, NCHM JEE, etc.

Meanwhile, students and parents also took social media demanding the same with hashtags including #StudentsLivesMatter #postponejeeneet2020, #HealthOverExams and #HealthOverNEETjee are trending on Twitter for over a week now. NEET is scheduled to be conducted on July 26, while JEE Main from July 18 to 23.

