Postpone JEE-NEET entrances, Manish Sisodia appeals to Centre

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote to Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal on Wednesday, appealing to him to either postpone or come up with an alternative to the JEE and NEET examinations, which are scheduled to begin on September 1.

Sisodia said that calling 28 lakh students to write these exams would be “willfully playing with the lives of the children”.

In his letter, Sisodia wrote that while students are being told that safety precautions will be followed in the examination centres, it is not enough to assure them or keep Covid-19 at bay.

“…we have thousands of examples in front of us where people have got corona despite being in the midst of plenty of precautions. Delhi’s health minister was affected by coronavirus despite many precautions. Despite many protocols and provisions, our home minister was also affected by coronavirus,” he wrote.

He also wrote that while many MLAs, chief ministers and powerful people in several states have been infected by the virus despite precautions and protocol, “by calling 28 lakh children to exam centres trusting only in protocol, we are creating a huge threat”.

Stating that the threat of coronavirus is higher for people affected with different illnesses, he wrote, “For students affected with such illnesses, the exams may prove to be equivalent to deliberately pushing them into the well of death.”

“In a situation like this, we will have to think not as administrators but as guardians,” he wrote, urging that if it is not possible to push the dates of the exam further, an alternative should be found for entrance exams.

